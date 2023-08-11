Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,427 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after acquiring an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.85 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.