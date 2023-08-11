Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 21,207 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 628,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $14.12 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

