Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 996 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,504 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average is $133.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

