Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,973 shares of company stock worth $3,090,031. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

