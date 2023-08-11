Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 281 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

