Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 840.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,761 shares of company stock valued at $76,197,764. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.21. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

