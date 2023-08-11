Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Corning by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.66 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

