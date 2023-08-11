Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 401 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,812 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,325 shares of company stock worth $1,591,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.