Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Global Payments by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 752,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,505,000 after buying an additional 229,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

