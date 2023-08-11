Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2,784.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,769 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3,600.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $342.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

