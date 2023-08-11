Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 608 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

