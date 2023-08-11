Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $90.41 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

