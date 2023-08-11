Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 70 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. Bank of America decreased their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,291. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $177.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.14 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

