Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE KKR opened at $62.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Argus reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

