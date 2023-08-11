Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.95 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,800,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $110.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

