Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,047,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 71.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

