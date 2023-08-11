Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,437 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $136.46 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.48 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.75 and a 200 day moving average of $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.