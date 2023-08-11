The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1,109.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,959 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.48% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -108.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

