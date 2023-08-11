Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 479,500 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2,873.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Match Group worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,445 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Stock Down 0.7 %

MTCH opened at $45.38 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

