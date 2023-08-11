Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Columbia Sportswear worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,715,000 after acquiring an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.44.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.