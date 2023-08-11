Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.33 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.50. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

