Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

