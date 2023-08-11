Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 32,790 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.56% of Nevro worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 42.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Nevro by 68.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nevro by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,996.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVRO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nevro

Nevro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.