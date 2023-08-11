Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.9 %

Omnicell stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $113.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

