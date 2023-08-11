Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of Service Co. International worth $20,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 16,307.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,760 shares of company stock worth $7,250,938. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

