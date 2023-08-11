Federated Hermes Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $315.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average of $289.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

