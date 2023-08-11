Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.52% of ICU Medical worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,139.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,097,640. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

