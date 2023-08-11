LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $21,513,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 440,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,783,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,235,000 after buying an additional 295,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 293,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

