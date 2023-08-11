Federated Hermes Inc. Has $20.46 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,199 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

