Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $490.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.88. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.