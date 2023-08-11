The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 447,432.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,034 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $20,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 976,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Cugine purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $29.67 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

