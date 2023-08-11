PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of PBF Energy worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

PBF stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

