Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in AutoZone by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in AutoZone by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,461.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,460.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,503.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

