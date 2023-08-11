Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 251,246 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 251,246 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $216,769,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.2 %

CRM stock opened at $208.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.64 and its 200 day moving average is $197.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.