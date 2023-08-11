Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,149 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.72% of Brighthouse Financial worth $21,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 67.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 206,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 83,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

