Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 205,830 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,830 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $58.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.