MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,098 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.02% of MYR Group worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MYR Group by 696.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYRG. Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $141.42 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

