Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 4,958,366 Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,189,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958,366 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of aTyr Pharma worth $21,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.