Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1,777.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,544 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

