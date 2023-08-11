Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

DBM stock opened at C$7.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$682.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.18.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5939394 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

