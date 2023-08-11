Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.35. Gogo has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,400,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,305,000 after purchasing an additional 254,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gogo by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gogo by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 178,543 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 119,503 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

