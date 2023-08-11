Royal Bank of Canada Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$30.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.06% from the company’s previous close.
EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.
Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.0 %
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2643068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
