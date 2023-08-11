Royal Bank of Canada Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$30.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.06% from the company’s previous close.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.0 %

EFN stock opened at C$20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$15.61 and a 12 month high of C$21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.37.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2643068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.