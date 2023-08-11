BMO Capital Markets Lowers Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$232.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$233.00 to C$232.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$175.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$187.90 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$151.08 and a twelve month high of C$217.70. The firm has a market cap of C$36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$190.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.