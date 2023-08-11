BMO Capital Markets Lowers Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$232.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$233.00 to C$232.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.
FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$175.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Stock Dilution: What it is, How it Works and Examples
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Energy Sector’s Resurgence: 3 Stocks To Buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3M Is Open For Business, And For New Stock Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.