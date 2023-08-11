Royal Bank of Canada Increases Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$13.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.13.

Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.90 million and a PE ratio of -19.85. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.82 and a 1-year high of C$11.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.12.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$39.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.23 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

