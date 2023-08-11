Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HIMS. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,481.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $772,418.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $81,192.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

