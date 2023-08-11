Tarek Ahmad Betti Sells 420 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $11,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

