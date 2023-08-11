Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of C$268.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.4301634 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
