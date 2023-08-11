Robert W. Baird Trims Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price to $11.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

