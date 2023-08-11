Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.56.

CNQ opened at C$82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$61.23 and a 12 month high of C$84.25.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total value of C$363,895.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

