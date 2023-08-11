Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 412 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 412 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $12,862.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 86.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 48,701 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 310,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

